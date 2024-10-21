21.10. HBM: Ergebnis Q2
       Aryzta: Umsatz Q3

22.10. Logitech: Ergebnis Q2 
       Huber+Suhner: Umsatz 9 Mte
       UBS: Wohnattraktivitätsindikator 2024 
       HSG/Philoro: Edelmetall-Studie 
       Tecan: Capital Markets Day 

23.10. Ems-Chemie: Umsatz Q3
       Rieter: Investor Update 2024
       U-blox: Update Q3 
       Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis 9 Mte 
       Roche: Umsatz 9 Mte 
       Temenos: Ergebnis Q3 
       Deloitte: Studie International WM Centre Ranking 

24.10. Bucher: Umsatz Q3
       Galenica: Umsatz Q3
       Galderma: Trading Update Q3 
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q3 
       Lonza: Update Q3 
       SwissBanking: Roundtable «Too big to fail» 
       Siegfried: Capital Markets Day 

25.10. Luzerner KB: Ergebnis Q3
       Sika: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       Holcim: Trading Update Q3 
       SGS: Umsatz Q3 
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q3
       Sunrise: ao GV des Mutterkonzerns zum geplanten IPO

26.10. keine Termine

27.10. keine Termine

28.10. Rieter: Capital Markets Day

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

