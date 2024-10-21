21.10. HBM: Ergebnis Q2 Aryzta: Umsatz Q3 22.10. Logitech: Ergebnis Q2 Huber+Suhner: Umsatz 9 Mte UBS: Wohnattraktivitätsindikator 2024 HSG/Philoro: Edelmetall-Studie Tecan: Capital Markets Day 23.10. Ems-Chemie: Umsatz Q3 Rieter: Investor Update 2024 U-blox: Update Q3 Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis 9 Mte Roche: Umsatz 9 Mte Temenos: Ergebnis Q3 Deloitte: Studie International WM Centre Ranking 24.10. Bucher: Umsatz Q3 Galenica: Umsatz Q3 Galderma: Trading Update Q3 Inficon: Ergebnis Q3 Lonza: Update Q3 SwissBanking: Roundtable «Too big to fail» Siegfried: Capital Markets Day 25.10. Luzerner KB: Ergebnis Q3 Sika: Ergebnis 9 Mte Holcim: Trading Update Q3 SGS: Umsatz Q3 BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q3 Sunrise: ao GV des Mutterkonzerns zum geplanten IPO 26.10. keine Termine 27.10. keine Termine 28.10. Rieter: Capital Markets Day
