22.04. Aryzta: Umsatz Q1 Swiss Biotech Day 2024 BKW: GV Flughafen Zürich: GV 23.04. Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q1 Novartis: Ergebnis Q1 Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q1 Romande Energie: Ergebnis 2023 Xlife: Ergebnis 2023 Temenos: Ergebnis Q1 BCGE: GV Energiedienst: GV Feintool: GV IVF Hartmann: GV Mikron: GV SIG Group: GV V-Zug: GV 24.04. U-blox: Update Q1 Kuros: Update Q1 Roche: Umsatz Q1 UBS-CFA Index Swisscom: Lancierung Versicherungsangebote Messe FINANZ'24 Aryzta: GV Bachem: GV Basilea: GV Cembra: GV Medmix: GV SFS: GV UBS: GV Varia US: GV Zwahlen et Mayr: GV 25.04. Bucher: Umsatz Q1 Ems-Chemie: Umsatz Q1 Holcim: Trading Update Q1 Inficon: Ergebnis Q1 Nestlé: Umsatz Q1 Santhera: Ergebnis 2023 Vontobel: Update Q1 SNB: Ergebnis Q1 BFS: Lohnentwicklung im 2023 EEII: Ergebnis 2023 APG SGA: GV BCV: GV Epic: GV Kardex: GV Vetropack: GV 26.04. SGS: Umsatz Q1 BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q1 AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q1 SNB: GV mit Referaten Barbara Janom Steiner, Thomas Jordan Asmallworld: GV Baloise: GV Edisun Power: GV Glarner KB: GV Metall Zug: GV Relief: aoGV zu Kapitalherabsetzung etc. VP Bank: GV Walliser KB: GV 27.04. keine Termine 28.04. keine Termine 29.04. Airesis: Ergebnis 2023

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.