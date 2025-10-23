23.10. Bystronic: Update 9 Mte
       SGS: Umsatz Q3 
       Galenica: Umsatz Q3
       Lonza: Qualitative Update Q3
       Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q3 
       Galderma: Trading Update Q3 
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q3 
       Roche: Umsatz 9 Mte 
       Gurit: Umsatz Q3
       SNB: Protokoll geldpolitische Lagebeurteilung 

24.10. LUKB: Ergebnis Q3
       Sika: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       HBM: Ergebnis Q2
       Holcim: Trading Update Q3 
       Schindler: Ergebnis Q3 
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q3

25.10. keine Termine

26.10. keine Termine

27.10. keine Termine

28.10. Bucher: Umsatz Q3
       Landis+Gyr: Ergebnis H1 
       Novartis: Ergebnis Q3 
       SIG: Q3-Statement 
       Temenos: Ergebnis Q3 
       Logitech: Ergebnis Q2 
       Amrize: Ergebnis Q3 
       Forum Seilbahnen Schweiz 
       BAK Economics: BAK Tourismusprognosen 
       Galenica: Investor Day 
       U-blox: aoGV im Zshg. mit Übernahme 

29.10. UBS: Ergebnis Q3 
       Straumann: Ergebnis Q3 
       Glencore: Produktionsbericht Q3
       UBS-CFA Index Oktober
       Amrize: Conf. Call Q3
       ADSS: Studie 'KMU Cybersicherheit 2025' 
       Bossard: Strategy Day 

30.10. Avolta: Trading Update Q3 
       Clariant: Update Q3 
       Idorsia: Ergebnis Q3
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q3
       Sandoz: Umsatz Q3
       Swiss: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       Vontobel: Q3-Update
       BFS: Wohnimmobilienpreisindex im Q3
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer Oktober
       Molecular Partners: Interim Statement Q3
       Novartis: Immunology Portfolio Update 
       SIG: Investor Update

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

awp-robot/

(AWP)