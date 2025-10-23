23.10. Bystronic: Update 9 Mte SGS: Umsatz Q3 Galenica: Umsatz Q3 Lonza: Qualitative Update Q3 Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q3 Galderma: Trading Update Q3 Inficon: Ergebnis Q3 Roche: Umsatz 9 Mte Gurit: Umsatz Q3 SNB: Protokoll geldpolitische Lagebeurteilung 24.10. LUKB: Ergebnis Q3 Sika: Ergebnis 9 Mte HBM: Ergebnis Q2 Holcim: Trading Update Q3 Schindler: Ergebnis Q3 BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q3 25.10. keine Termine 26.10. keine Termine 27.10. keine Termine 28.10. Bucher: Umsatz Q3 Landis+Gyr: Ergebnis H1 Novartis: Ergebnis Q3 SIG: Q3-Statement Temenos: Ergebnis Q3 Logitech: Ergebnis Q2 Amrize: Ergebnis Q3 Forum Seilbahnen Schweiz BAK Economics: BAK Tourismusprognosen Galenica: Investor Day U-blox: aoGV im Zshg. mit Übernahme 29.10. UBS: Ergebnis Q3 Straumann: Ergebnis Q3 Glencore: Produktionsbericht Q3 UBS-CFA Index Oktober Amrize: Conf. Call Q3 ADSS: Studie 'KMU Cybersicherheit 2025' Bossard: Strategy Day 30.10. Avolta: Trading Update Q3 Clariant: Update Q3 Idorsia: Ergebnis Q3 Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q3 Sandoz: Umsatz Q3 Swiss: Ergebnis 9 Mte Vontobel: Q3-Update BFS: Wohnimmobilienpreisindex im Q3 KOF Konjunkturbarometer Oktober Molecular Partners: Interim Statement Q3 Novartis: Immunology Portfolio Update SIG: Investor Update
Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.
awp-robot/
(AWP)