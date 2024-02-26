26.02. Ina Invest: Ergebnis 2023 
       LLB: Ergebnis 2023 
       Geneva Motor Show 

27.02. APG SGA: Ergebnis 2023
       Bobst: Ergebnis 2023 
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 2023 
       IVF Hartmann: Ergebnis 2023
       Arbonia: Ergebnis 2023 
       Bellevue: Ergebnis 2023 
       Intershop: Ergebnis 2023 
       SIG Group: Ergebnis 2023 
       Straumann: Ergebnis 2023 
       Alcon: Ergebnis 2023 

28.02. Allreal: Ergebnis 2023 
       Bossard: Ergebnis 2023 
       Elma: Ergebnis 2023
       Holcim: Ergebnis 2023 
       Implenia: Ergebnis 2023 
       Zehnder: Ergebnis 2023 
       Alpiq: Ergebnis 2023 
       UBS-CFA Index

29.02. Bystronic: Ergebnis 2023 
       VZ Holding: Ergebnis 2023 
       Adecco: Ergebnis 2023 
       BLKB: Ergebnis 2023 
       Clariant: Ergebnis 2023
       Emmi: Ergebnis 2023 
       Meier Tobler: Ergebnis 2023 
       Montana Aerospace: Umsatz 2023
       Seco: BIP Q4/Gesamtjahr 2023
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer Februar
       Swissmem: Jahres-MK 

01.03. Bucher: Ergebnis 2023 
       Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis 2023 
       BWO: Publikation Hypo-Referenzzinssatz
       Kinarus: aoGV 
       Einkaufsmanager-Index  Februar

02.03. keine Termine

03.03. keine Termine

04.03. Belimo: Ergebnis 2023 (Conf. Call 08.30 Uhr
       Hiag: Ergebnis 2023 
       Comet: Ergebnis 2023 
       Gurit: Ergebnis 2023 
       Aryzta: Ergebnis 2023
       SNB: Ergebnis 2023 
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Februar 2024

