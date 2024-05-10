Termine Unternehmen JPN Honda Motor Jahreszahlen GBR International Consolidated Air Q1-Zahlen IRL CRH International Building Materials Group, Q1-Umsatz ITA De Longhi Q1-Zahlen Termine Konjunktur JPN BoJ Leistungsbilanz 3/24 GBR BIP Q1/24 GBR Privatkonsum Q1/24 GBR Staatsausgaben Q1/24 GBR Im- und Exporte Q1/24 GBR Industrieproduktion 3/24 GBR Handelsbilanz 3/24 GBR BIP 3/24 AUS Industrieproduktion 3/24 ITA Industrieproduktion 3/24 GRC Industrieproduktion 3/24 EUR EZB-Sitzungsprotokoll 10./11.4.24 USA Uni Michigan Verbrauchervertrauen 5/24 - - Hinweis DNK/RUS Feiertag - Börse geschlossen
