Termine Unternehmen
      JPN Honda Motor Jahreszahlen
      GBR International Consolidated Air Q1-Zahlen
      IRL CRH International Building Materials Group, Q1-Umsatz
      ITA De Longhi Q1-Zahlen

Termine Konjunktur
      JPN BoJ Leistungsbilanz 3/24
      GBR BIP Q1/24 
      GBR Privatkonsum Q1/24
      GBR Staatsausgaben Q1/24
      GBR Im- und Exporte Q1/24
      GBR Industrieproduktion 3/24
      GBR Handelsbilanz 3/24
      GBR BIP 3/24
      AUS Industrieproduktion 3/24
      ITA Industrieproduktion 3/24
      GRC Industrieproduktion 3/24
      EUR EZB-Sitzungsprotokoll 10./11.4.24
      USA Uni Michigan Verbrauchervertrauen 5/24 
-

- Hinweis
      DNK/RUS Feiertag - Börse geschlossen

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

awp-robot/

(AWP)