21.05. Swiss Life: Trading Update Q1 Hilti: Umsatz 4 Monate BFS: Industrieproduktion im Q1 Private Banking Day 2026 Adval Tech: GV Aevis: GV BAK Economics: Prognosen zum Schweizer Tourismus CFT: GV DSM-Firmenich: Erstnotiz an der Schweizer Börse Minoteries: GV Phoenix Mecano: GV 22.05. Julius Bär: Interim Statement 4 Monate Richemont: Ergebnis 2025/26 Curatis: GV Helvetia Baloise: GV SoftwareONE: GV 23.05. keine Termine 24.05. keine Termine 25.05. Pfingstmontag: Börse geschlossen - Eingeschränkter AWP-Dienst Addex: GV 26.05. Epic: Q1-Update Lem: Ergebnis 2025/26 BFS: Logiernächte April Santhera: GV 27.05. UBS-CFA Index Mai Romande Energie: GV 28.05. Galenica: Update Q1 Axpo: Ergebnis H1 Varia US: Update Q1 BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q1 Alpine Select: GV Glencore: GV On Holding AG: GV Youngtimers: GV

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