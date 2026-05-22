22.05. Julius Bär: Interim Statement 4 Monate
       Richemont: Ergebnis 2025/26 
       Curatis: GV 
       Helvetia Baloise: GV 
       SoftwareONE: GV 

23.05. keine Termine

24.05. keine Termine

25.05. Pfingstmontag: Börse geschlossen - Eingeschränkter AWP-Dienst
       Addex: GV

26.05. Epic: Q1-Update
       Lem: Ergebnis 2025/26 
       BFS: Logiernächte April 
       Santhera: GV 

27.05. UBS-CFA Index Mai
       Romande Energie: GV 

28.05. Galenica: Update Q1
       Axpo: Ergebnis H1
       Varia US: Update Q1
       BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q1
       Alpine Select: GV 
       Glencore: GV 
       On Holding AG: GV 
       Youngtimers: GV 

29.05. Dottikon ES: Ergebnis 2025/26 
       BFS: Parahotellerie Q4/Gesamtjahr 2025
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer Mai
       Leclanché: Ergebnis 2025
       Edisun Power: GV 
       Nebag: GV

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

awp-robot/

(AWP)