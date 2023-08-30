1. Tranche Betrag: 325 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,965 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 22.09.2026 Liberierung: 22.09.2023 Spread (MS): +17 BP Valor: CH1293237975 Rating: A-/A3 (S&P/Mody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 20.09.2023 2. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,9775 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 22.09.2028 Liberierung: 22.09.2023 Spread (MS): +23 BP Valor: CH1293237983 Rating: A-/A3 (S&P/Mody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 20.09.2023 3. Tranche Betrag: 275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,1125 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 22.09.2033 Liberierung: 22.09.2023 Spread (MS): +35 BP Valor: CH1293237991 Rating: A-/A3 (S&P/Mody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 20.09.2023

