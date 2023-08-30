1. Tranche
Betrag:         325 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,965 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre, bis 22.09.2026
Liberierung:    22.09.2023
Spread (MS):    +17 BP 
Valor:          CH1293237975
Rating:         A-/A3 (S&P/Mody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 20.09.2023

2. Tranche
Betrag:         150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,9775 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       5 Jahre, bis 22.09.2028
Liberierung:    22.09.2023
Spread (MS):    +23 BP 
Valor:          CH1293237983
Rating:         A-/A3 (S&P/Mody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 20.09.2023

3. Tranche
Betrag:         275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,1125 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 22.09.2033
Liberierung:    22.09.2023
Spread (MS):    +35 BP 
Valor:          CH1293237991
Rating:         A-/A3 (S&P/Mody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 20.09.2023

pre/uh

(AWP)