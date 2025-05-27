1. Tranche
Betrag:          350 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,8725 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7 Jahre, bis 23.06.2032
Liberierung:     23.06.2025
Spread (MS):     +70 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +80 BP
ISIN:            CH1454185773
Rating:          A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Instr. Rating:   A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 19.06.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,2762 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        11,422 Jahre, bis 24.11.2036
Liberierung:     23.06.2025
Spread (MS):     +82 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +94 BP
ISIN:            CH1454185781
Rating:          A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Instr. Rating:   A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 19.06.2025

pre

(AWP)