1. Tranche Betrag: 350 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,8725 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 23.06.2032 Liberierung: 23.06.2025 Spread (MS): +70 BP Spread (Govt.): +80 BP ISIN: CH1454185773 Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Instr. Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 19.06.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,2762 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 11,422 Jahre, bis 24.11.2036 Liberierung: 23.06.2025 Spread (MS): +82 BP Spread (Govt.): +94 BP ISIN: CH1454185781 Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Instr. Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 19.06.2025
(AWP)