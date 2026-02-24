1. Tranche Betrag: 140 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,6225 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 05.03.2031 Liberierung: 05.03.2026 Spread (MS): +52 BP Spread (Govt.): +62 BP ISIN: CH1523561962 Rating: A/A2 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 03.03.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,9571 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 03.03.2034 Liberierung: 05.03.2026 Spread (MS): +65 BP Spread (Govt.): +82 BP ISIN: CH1523561970 Rating: A/A2 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 03.03.2026 3. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,3125 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 12 Jahre, bis 05.03.2038 Liberierung: 06.03.2026 Spread (MS): +78 BP Spread (Govt.): +101 BP ISIN: CH1523561988 Rating: A/A2 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 03.03.2026

