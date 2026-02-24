1. Tranche
Betrag:          140 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          0,6225 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre, bis 05.03.2031
Liberierung:     05.03.2026
Spread (MS):     +52 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +62 BP
ISIN:            CH1523561962
Rating:          A/A2 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 03.03.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          300 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          0,9571 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre, bis 03.03.2034
Liberierung:     05.03.2026
Spread (MS):     +65 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +82 BP
ISIN:            CH1523561970
Rating:          A/A2 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 03.03.2026

3. Tranche
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,3125 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        12 Jahre, bis 05.03.2038
Liberierung:     06.03.2026
Spread (MS):     +78 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +101 BP
ISIN:            CH1523561988
Rating:          A/A2 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 03.03.2026

