Betrag: 245 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,45 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,232 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 29.04.2033 Liberierung: 29.04.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,415 Prozent Spread (MS): +98 BP Spread (Govt.): +114 BP ISIN: CH1548688204 Rating: Baa/BBB+/BBB+ (Fedafin/UBS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.04.2026 Betrag: 155 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,9 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,240 Prozent Laufzeit: 12 Jahre, bis 29.04.2038 Liberierung: 29.04.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,8775 Prozent Spread (MS): +122 BP Spread (Govt.): +145 BP ISIN: CH1548688212 Rating: Baa/BBB+/BBB+ (Fedafin/UBS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.04.2026

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