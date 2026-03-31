Betrag:          245 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,45 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,232 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7 Jahre, bis 29.04.2033
Liberierung:     29.04.2026
Yield to Mat.:   1,415 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +98 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +114 BP
ISIN:            CH1548688204
Rating:          Baa/BBB+/BBB+ (Fedafin/UBS/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 27.04.2026

Betrag:          155 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,9 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,240 Prozent
Laufzeit:        12 Jahre, bis 29.04.2038
Liberierung:     29.04.2026
Yield to Mat.:   1,8775 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +122 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +145 BP
ISIN:            CH1548688212
Rating:          Baa/BBB+/BBB+ (Fedafin/UBS/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 27.04.2026

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(AWP)