1. Tranche 
Betrag:          900 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,8350 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 28.05.2029
Liberierung:     28.05.2026
Spread (MS):     +55 BP
Spread (Govt):   +69 BP
ISIN:            CH1538715322
Issuer Rating:   A1/AA/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.05.2026 

2. Tranche 
Betrag:          585 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,2 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 28.05.2032
Liberierung:     28.05.2026
Spread (MS):     +75 BP
Spread (Govt):   +95 BP
ISIN:            CH1538715330
Issuer Rating:   A1/AA/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.05.2026

3. Tranche 
Betrag:          475 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,4475 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9 Jahre, bis 28.05.2035
Liberierung:     28.05.2026
Spread (MS):     +85 BP
Spread (Govt):   +109 BP
ISIN:            CH1538715348
Issuer Rating:   A1/AA/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.05.2026

4. Tranche 
Betrag:          390 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,6750 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        12 Jahre, bis 28.05.2038
Liberierung:     28.05.2026
Spread (MS):     +95 BP
Spread (Govt):   +124 BP
ISIN:            CH1538715355
Issuer Rating:   A1/AA/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.05.2026

5. Tranche 
Betrag:          245 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,9389 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        17 Jahre 357 Tage, bis 25.05.2044
Liberierung:     28.05.2026
Spread (MS):     +108 BP
Spread (Govt):   +138 BP
ISIN:            CH1538715363
Issuer Rating:   A1/AA/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.05.2026

6. Tranche 
Betrag:          225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          2,0825 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        24 Jahre 357 Tage, bis 25.05.2051
Liberierung:     28.05.2026
Spread (MS):     +118 BP
Spread (Govt):   +153 BP
ISIN:            CH1538715371
Issuer Rating:   A1/AA/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.05.2026

Amazon will das Geld gemäss eigenen Angaben für allgemeine Unternehmenszwecke verwenden, wozu unter anderem die Rückzahlung von Schulden, Akquisitionen, Investitionen, Investitionen in Tochtergesellschaften sowie Aktienrückkäufe gehören können.

uh/jb

(AWP)