1. Tranche Betrag: 900 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,8350 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 28.05.2029 Liberierung: 28.05.2026 Spread (MS): +55 BP Spread (Govt): +69 BP ISIN: CH1538715322 Issuer Rating: A1/AA/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.05.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 585 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,2 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 28.05.2032 Liberierung: 28.05.2026 Spread (MS): +75 BP Spread (Govt): +95 BP ISIN: CH1538715330 Issuer Rating: A1/AA/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.05.2026 3. Tranche Betrag: 475 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,4475 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre, bis 28.05.2035 Liberierung: 28.05.2026 Spread (MS): +85 BP Spread (Govt): +109 BP ISIN: CH1538715348 Issuer Rating: A1/AA/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.05.2026 4. Tranche Betrag: 390 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,6750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 12 Jahre, bis 28.05.2038 Liberierung: 28.05.2026 Spread (MS): +95 BP Spread (Govt): +124 BP ISIN: CH1538715355 Issuer Rating: A1/AA/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.05.2026 5. Tranche Betrag: 245 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,9389 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 17 Jahre 357 Tage, bis 25.05.2044 Liberierung: 28.05.2026 Spread (MS): +108 BP Spread (Govt): +138 BP ISIN: CH1538715363 Issuer Rating: A1/AA/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.05.2026 6. Tranche Betrag: 225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,0825 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 24 Jahre 357 Tage, bis 25.05.2051 Liberierung: 28.05.2026 Spread (MS): +118 BP Spread (Govt): +153 BP ISIN: CH1538715371 Issuer Rating: A1/AA/AA- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.05.2026

Amazon will das Geld gemäss eigenen Angaben für allgemeine Unternehmenszwecke verwenden, wozu unter anderem die Rückzahlung von Schulden, Akquisitionen, Investitionen, Investitionen in Tochtergesellschaften sowie Aktienrückkäufe gehören können.