1. Tranche Senior Non Preferred Notes Betrag: 375 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,3950 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 16.02.2029 Liberierung: 16.02.2024 Yield to Mat.: 2,3950 Prozent Spread (MS): +133 BP Valor: CH1290871008 Instr. Rating: Baa1/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 14.02.2024 Stückelung: 100'000 Fr. 2. Tranche Senior Preferred Notes Betrag: 360 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,240 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 16.02.2032 Liberierung: 16.02.2024 Yield to Mat.: 2,240 Prozent Spread (MS): +108 BP Valor: CH1290871016 Instr. Rating: A2/A+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 14.02.2024 Stückelung: 5000 Fr.

pre