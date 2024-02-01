1. Tranche Senior Non Preferred Notes 
Betrag:         375 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,3950 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       5 Jahre, bis 16.02.2029
Liberierung:    16.02.2024
Yield to Mat.:  2,3950 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +133 BP 
Valor:          CH1290871008
Instr. Rating:  Baa1/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)        
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 14.02.2024
Stückelung:     100'000 Fr.

2. Tranche Senior Preferred Notes 
Betrag:         360 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,240 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       8 Jahre, bis 16.02.2032
Liberierung:    16.02.2024
Yield to Mat.:  2,240 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +108 BP 
Valor:          CH1290871016
Instr. Rating:  A2/A+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)        
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 14.02.2024
Stückelung:     5000 Fr.

pre

(AWP)