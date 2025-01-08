1. Tranche (Senior Non-Preferred): Betrag: 330 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,3825 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 28.01.2030 Liberierung: 28.01.2025 Spread (MS): +110 BP ISIN: CH1412302908 Rating: Baa1/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Issuer Rating: A2/A+/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.01.2025 2. Tranche (Ordinary Senior Instruments): Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,3225 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 28.01.2033 Liberierung: 28.01.2025 Spread (MS): +90 BP ISIN: CH1412302916 Rating: A2/A+/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.01.2025
(AWP)