1. Tranche (Senior Non-Preferred): 
Betrag:          330 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,3825 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre, bis 28.01.2030
Liberierung:     28.01.2025
Spread (MS):     +110 BP
ISIN:            CH1412302908
Rating:          Baa1/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Issuer Rating:   A2/A+/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 24.01.2025

2. Tranche (Ordinary Senior Instruments): 
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,3225 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre, bis 28.01.2033
Liberierung:     28.01.2025
Spread (MS):     +90 BP
ISIN:            CH1412302916
Rating:          A2/A+/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 24.01.2025

