1. Tranche Betrag: 180 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,10 Prozent bis zum Call-Datum, danach: 1y CHF SARON MS + Initial Spread Margin 87 BP Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 24.06.2031 Opt. Call-Datum: 24.06.2030 Liberierung: 24.06.2026 Spread (MS): +87 BP Spread (Govt.): +99 BP ISIN: CH1571219299 Issuer Rating: Baa1/BBB+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Instr. Rating Baa1/BBB+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.06.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 225 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,493 Prozent bis zum Call-Datum, danach: 1y CHF SARON MS + Initial Spread Margin 108 BP Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 24.06.2034 Opt. Call-Datum: 24.06.2033 Liberierung: 24.06.2026 Spread (MS): +108 BP Spread (Govt.): +127 BP ISIN: CH1571219307 Issuer Rating: Baa1/BBB+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Instr. Rating Baa1/BBB+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.06.2026
cg/dm
(AWP)