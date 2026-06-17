1. Tranche
Betrag:          180 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,10 Prozent bis zum Call-Datum, 
                 danach: 1y CHF SARON MS + Initial Spread Margin 87 BP  
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre, bis 24.06.2031 
Opt. Call-Datum: 24.06.2030
Liberierung:     24.06.2026
Spread (MS):     +87 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +99 BP
ISIN:            CH1571219299
Issuer Rating:   Baa1/BBB+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Instr. Rating    Baa1/BBB+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.06.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          225 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,493 Prozent bis zum Call-Datum,
                 danach: 1y CHF SARON MS + Initial Spread Margin 108 BP
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre, bis 24.06.2034 
Opt. Call-Datum: 24.06.2033
Liberierung:     24.06.2026
Spread (MS):     +108 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +127 BP
ISIN:            CH1571219307
Issuer Rating:   Baa1/BBB+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Instr. Rating    Baa1/BBB+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.06.2026

cg/dm

(AWP)