1. Tranche Betrag: 160 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,800 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,226 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 21.01.2031 Liberierung: 21.01.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,760 Prozent Spread (MS): +135 BP Spread (Govt.): +143 BP ISIN: CH1400064569 Rating: Baa3/BBB- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 17.01.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,100 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,29 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre 1 Tag, bis 22.01.2035 Liberierung: 21.01.2025 Yield to Mat.: 2,0676 Prozent Spread (MS): +150 BP Spread (Govt.): +159 BP ISIN: CH1400064577 Rating: Baa3/BBB- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 17.01.2025

pre/uh