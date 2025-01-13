1. Tranche
Betrag:          160 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,800 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,226 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 21.01.2031
Liberierung:     21.01.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,760 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +135 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +143 BP
ISIN:            CH1400064569
Rating:          Baa3/BBB- (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 17.01.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          2,100 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,29 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre 1 Tag, bis 22.01.2035
Liberierung:     21.01.2025
Yield to Mat.:   2,0676 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +150 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +159 BP
ISIN:            CH1400064577
Rating:          Baa3/BBB- (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 17.01.2025

pre/uh

(AWP)