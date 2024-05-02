1. Tranche Betrag: 240 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,8 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,076 Prozent Laufzeit: 1 Jahr 358 Tage, bis 15.05.2026 Liberierung: 17.05.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,761 Prozent Spread (MS): +65 BP Valor: CH1348614046 Rating: BBB/Baa3 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.05.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 270 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,05 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,070 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 17.05.2030 Liberierung: 17.05.2024 Yield to Mat.: 2,038 Prozent Spread (MS): +90 BP Valor: CH1348614053 Rating: BBB/Baa3 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.05.2024 3. Tranche Betrag: 220 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,4 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,198 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 15.05.2034 Liberierung: 17.05.2024 Yield to Mat.: 2,378 Prozent Spread (MS): +115 BP Valor: CH1348614061 Rating: BBB/Baa3 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.05.2024

