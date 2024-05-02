1. Tranche
Betrag:         240 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,8 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis: 100,076 Prozent
Laufzeit:       1 Jahr 358 Tage, bis 15.05.2026
Liberierung:    17.05.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,761 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +65 BP
Valor:          CH1348614046
Rating:         BBB/Baa3 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 15.05.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:         270 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,05 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,070 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, bis 17.05.2030
Liberierung:    17.05.2024
Yield to Mat.:  2,038 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +90 BP
Valor:          CH1348614053
Rating:         BBB/Baa3 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 15.05.2024

3. Tranche
Betrag:         220 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,4 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,198 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 15.05.2034
Liberierung:    17.05.2024
Yield to Mat.:  2,378 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +115 BP
Valor:          CH1348614061       
Rating:         BBB/Baa3 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 15.05.2024

pre/uh

(AWP)