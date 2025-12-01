1. Tranche
Betrag:          150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,500 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,327 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 17.12.2029
Liberierung:     17.12.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,417 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +47 BP
ISIN:            CH1434204322
Rating:          AA+ (S&P)
Instr. Rating:   AA+ (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 16.12.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,150 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,38 Prozent
Laufzeit:        19,917 Jahre, bis 17.11.2045
Liberierung:     17.12.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,129 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +34 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +75 BP
ISIN:            CH1434204330
Rating:          AA+ (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 16.12.2025

