1. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,500 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,327 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 17.12.2029 Liberierung: 17.12.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,417 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +47 BP ISIN: CH1434204322 Rating: AA+ (S&P) Instr. Rating: AA+ (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.12.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,150 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,38 Prozent Laufzeit: 19,917 Jahre, bis 17.11.2045 Liberierung: 17.12.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,129 Prozent Spread (MS): +34 BP Spread (Govt.): +75 BP ISIN: CH1434204330 Rating: AA+ (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.12.2025

