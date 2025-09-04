1. Tranche Betrag: 140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,075 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 11.09.2030 Liberierung: 11.09.2025 Spread (MS): +95 BP Spread (Govt.): +104 BP ISIN: CH1478430841 Rating: Baa2/BBB/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Instr. Rating: Baa2/BBB/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 10.09.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,645 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre, bis 11.09.2034 Liberierung: 11.09.2025 Spread (MS): +125 BP Spread (Govt.): +144 BP ISIN: CH1478430858 Rating: Baa2/BBB/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Instr. Rating: Baa2/BBB/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 10.09.2025
pre
(AWP)