1. Tranche
Betrag:          140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,075 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre, bis 11.09.2030
Liberierung:     11.09.2025
Spread (MS):     +95 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +104 BP
ISIN:            CH1478430841
Rating:          Baa2/BBB/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Instr. Rating:   Baa2/BBB/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 10.09.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,645 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9 Jahre, bis 11.09.2034
Liberierung:     11.09.2025
Spread (MS):     +125 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +144 BP
ISIN:            CH1478430858
Rating:          Baa2/BBB/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Instr. Rating:   Baa2/BBB/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 10.09.2025

