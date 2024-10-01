1. Tranche 
Betrag:         300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,200 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,049 Prozent
Laufzeit:       4 Jahre 1 Tag, bis 09.10.2028
Liberierung:    08.10.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,188 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +75 BP
Valor:          CH1376931536
Instr. Rating:  A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 07.10.2024

2. Tranche 
Betrag:         200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,400 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,169 Prozent
Laufzeit:       8 Jahre, bis 08.10.2032
Liberierung:    08.10.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,378 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +85 BP
Valor:          CH1376931544
Instr. Rating:  A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 07.10.2024

