1. Tranche Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,200 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,049 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre 1 Tag, bis 09.10.2028 Liberierung: 08.10.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,188 Prozent Spread (MS): +75 BP Valor: CH1376931536 Instr. Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 07.10.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,400 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,169 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 08.10.2032 Liberierung: 08.10.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,378 Prozent Spread (MS): +85 BP Valor: CH1376931544 Instr. Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 07.10.2024

pre/