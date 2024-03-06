1. Tranche (Senior Non-Preferred Notes) Betrag: 275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,2875 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 15.03.2029 Liberierung: 15.03.2024 Spread (MS): +124 BP Valor: CH1331113527 Instr. Rating: Baa1/BBB+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.03.2024 Stückelung: 100'000 Fr. 2. Tranche (Senior Preferred Notes) Betrag: 255 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,045 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 15.03.2032 Liberierung: 15.03.2024 Spread (MS): +94 BP Valor: CH1331113535 Instr. Rating: A1/A/A+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.03.2024 Stückelung: 5000 Fr.
(AWP)