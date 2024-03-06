1. Tranche (Senior Non-Preferred Notes)
Betrag:         275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,2875 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       5 Jahre, bis 15.03.2029
Liberierung:    15.03.2024
Spread (MS):    +124 BP
Valor:          CH1331113527
Instr. Rating:  Baa1/BBB+/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)         
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 13.03.2024
Stückelung:     100'000 Fr.

2. Tranche (Senior Preferred Notes)
Betrag:         255 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,045 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       8 Jahre, bis 15.03.2032
Liberierung:    15.03.2024
Spread (MS):    +94 BP
Valor:          CH1331113535
Instr. Rating:  A1/A/A+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)         
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 13.03.2024
Stückelung:     5000 Fr.

pre

(AWP)