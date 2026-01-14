1. Tranche Betrag: 165 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,9350 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 30.01.2036 Liberierung: 30.01.2026 Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +68 BP ISIN: CH1504033668 Rating: Aa1/AA+/A+ (Moody's/Fitch/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 28.01.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 195 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,3525 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 20 Jahre, bis 30.01.2046 Liberierung: 30.01.2026 Spread (MS): +46 BP Spread (Govt.): +90 BP ISIN: CH1504033676 Rating: Aa1/AA+/A+ (Moody's/Fitch/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 28.01.2026
(AWP)