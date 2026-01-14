1. Tranche 
Betrag:          165 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,9350 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 30.01.2036
Liberierung:     30.01.2026
Spread (MS):     +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +68 BP
ISIN:            CH1504033668
Rating:          Aa1/AA+/A+ (Moody's/Fitch/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 28.01.2026

2. Tranche 
Betrag:          195 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,3525 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        20 Jahre, bis 30.01.2046
Liberierung:     30.01.2026
Spread (MS):     +46 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +90 BP
ISIN:            CH1504033676
Rating:          Aa1/AA+/A+ (Moody's/Fitch/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 28.01.2026

