Betrag: 220 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,393 Prozent (until the reset date on 26 June 2030. Unless redeemed on the Optional Redemption Date, the interest rate for the remaining term of five years will be determined as the sum of (i) the prevailing five-year SARON mid-swap rate and (ii) the initial margin of 140bps) Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 26.06.2035 Call-Datum: nach 5 Jahren, am 26.06.2030 Liberierung: 26.06.2025 Spread (MS): +140 BP Spread (Govt.): +146 BP ISIN: CH1454185872 Issuer Rating: Aa1/A+/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Instrument Rtg: A2/A (Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.06.2025 Stückelung: 5000 Fr.

