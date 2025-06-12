Betrag:          220 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,393 Prozent (until the reset date on 26 June 2030. Unless redeemed 
                 on the Optional Redemption Date, the interest rate for the 
                 remaining term of five years will be determined as the sum of 
                 (i) the prevailing five-year SARON mid-swap rate and (ii) the 
                 initial margin of 140bps)
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 26.06.2035
Call-Datum:      nach 5 Jahren, am 26.06.2030
Liberierung:     26.06.2025
Spread (MS):     +140 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +146 BP
ISIN:            CH1454185872
Issuer Rating:   Aa1/A+/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Instrument Rtg:  A2/A (Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 24.06.2025
Stückelung:      5000 Fr.

pre/cf

(AWP)