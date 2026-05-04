1. Tranche Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,8425 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 28.05.2029 Liberierung: 28.05.2026 Spread (MS): +59 BP Spread (Govt.): +66 BP ISIN: CH1552014248 Rating: A+/Aa3/A+ (S&P/Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.05.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,425 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 28.05.2036 Liberierung: 28.05.2026 Spread (MS): +82 BP Spread (Govt.): +103 BP ISIN: CH1552014255 Rating: A+/Aa3/A+ (S&P/Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.05.2026
uh
(AWP)