1. Tranche
Betrag:          100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,8425 Prozent 
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 28.05.2029
Liberierung:     28.05.2026
Spread (MS):     +59 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +66 BP
ISIN:            CH1552014248 
Rating:          A+/Aa3/A+ (S&P/Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.05.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,425 Prozent 
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 28.05.2036
Liberierung:     28.05.2026
Spread (MS):     +82 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +103 BP
ISIN:            CH1552014255
Rating:          A+/Aa3/A+ (S&P/Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.05.2026

uh

(AWP)