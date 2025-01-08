1. Tranche Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,715 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 24.01.2030 Liberierung: 24.01.2025 Spread (MS): +44 BP Spread (Govt.): +49 BP ISIN: CH1400064536 Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Scope) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.01.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,9275 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre, bis 24.01.2034 Liberierung: 24.01.2025 Spread (MS): +48 BP Spread (Govt.): +83 BP ISIN: CH1400064544 Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Scope) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.01.2025
hr/uh/ys
(AWP)