1. Tranche
Betrag:          100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,715 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre, bis 24.01.2030
Liberierung:     24.01.2025
Spread (MS):     +44 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +49 BP
ISIN:            CH1400064536
Rating:          Aaa/AAA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Scope)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.01.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,9275 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9 Jahre, bis 24.01.2034
Liberierung:     24.01.2025
Spread (MS):     +48 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +83 BP
ISIN:            CH1400064544
Rating:          Aaa/AAA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Scope)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.01.2025

