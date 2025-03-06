1. Tranche
Betrag:          125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,550 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,029 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 04.04.2028
Liberierung:     04.04.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,540 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +120 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +117 BP
ISIN:            CH1423036925
Rating:          BBB- (S&P)
Instr. Rating:   BBB- (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 02.04.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          2,100 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,128 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre, bis 04.04.2033
Liberierung:     04.04.2025
Yield to Mat.:   2,0825 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +145 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +151 BP
ISIN:            CH1423036933
Rating:          BBB- (S&P)
Instr. Rating:   BBB- (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 02.04.2025

pre

(AWP)