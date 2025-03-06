1. Tranche Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,550 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,029 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 04.04.2028 Liberierung: 04.04.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,540 Prozent Spread (MS): +120 BP Spread (Govt.): +117 BP ISIN: CH1423036925 Rating: BBB- (S&P) Instr. Rating: BBB- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.04.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,100 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,128 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 04.04.2033 Liberierung: 04.04.2025 Yield to Mat.: 2,0825 Prozent Spread (MS): +145 BP Spread (Govt.): +151 BP ISIN: CH1423036933 Rating: BBB- (S&P) Instr. Rating: BBB- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.04.2025

