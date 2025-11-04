1. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,650 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 28.11.2030 Liberierung: 28.11.2025 Spread (MS): +155 BP Spread (Govt.): +168 BP ISIN: CH1494626331 Rating: BBB- (S&P) Instr. Rating: BBB- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.11.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,200 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,226 Prozent Laufzeit: 8,498 Jahre, bis 29.05.2034 Liberierung: 28.11.2025 Yield to Mat.: 2,1714 Prozent Spread (MS): +185 BP Spread (Govt.): +210 BP ISIN: CH1494626349 Rating: BBB- (S&P) Instr. Rating: BBB- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.11.2025

