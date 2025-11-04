1. Tranche
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,650 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre, bis 28.11.2030
Liberierung:     28.11.2025
Spread (MS):     +155 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +168 BP
ISIN:            CH1494626331
Rating:          BBB- (S&P)
Instr. Rating:   BBB- (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.11.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          2,200 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,226 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8,498 Jahre, bis 29.05.2034
Liberierung:     28.11.2025
Yield to Mat.:   2,1714 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +185 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +210 BP
ISIN:            CH1494626349
Rating:          BBB- (S&P)
Instr. Rating:   BBB- (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.11.2025

pre

(AWP)