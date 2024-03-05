1. Tranche
Betrag:         200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,375 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,208 Prozent
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre 2 Tage, bis 30.03.2027
Liberierung:    28.03.2024
Yield to Mat.:  2,3025 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +125 BP
Valor:          CH1331113501
Rating:         BBB- (S&P) 
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 26.03.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:         150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,75 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,552 Prozent
Laufzeit:       7 Jahre, bis 28.03.2031
Liberierung:    28.03.2024
Yield to Mat.:  2,6625 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +155 BP
Valor:          CH1331113519
Rating:         BBB- (S&P) 
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 26.03.2024

(AWP)