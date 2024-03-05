1. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,375 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,208 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre 2 Tage, bis 30.03.2027 Liberierung: 28.03.2024 Yield to Mat.: 2,3025 Prozent Spread (MS): +125 BP Valor: CH1331113501 Rating: BBB- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.03.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,75 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,552 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 28.03.2031 Liberierung: 28.03.2024 Yield to Mat.: 2,6625 Prozent Spread (MS): +155 BP Valor: CH1331113519 Rating: BBB- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.03.2024

