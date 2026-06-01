1. Tranche
Betrag:         110 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,0100 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 17.06.2036
Liberierung:    17.06.2026
Spread (MS):    +37 BP 
Spread (Gov):   +60 BP
ISIN:           CH1564488729 
Rating:         Aa2/AA-/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 15.06.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:         135 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,2500 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       15 Jahre, bis 17.06.2041
Liberierung:    17.06.2026
Spread (MS):    +42 BP 
Spread (Gov):   +67 BP
ISIN:           CH1564488737 
Rating:         Aa2/AA-/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 15.06.2026

hr/

(AWP)