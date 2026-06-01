1. Tranche Betrag: 110 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,0100 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 17.06.2036 Liberierung: 17.06.2026 Spread (MS): +37 BP Spread (Gov): +60 BP ISIN: CH1564488729 Rating: Aa2/AA-/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.06.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 135 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,2500 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 15 Jahre, bis 17.06.2041 Liberierung: 17.06.2026 Spread (MS): +42 BP Spread (Gov): +67 BP ISIN: CH1564488737 Rating: Aa2/AA-/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.06.2026
hr/
(AWP)