1. Tranche Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,7943 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,252 Jahre, bis 27.09.2029 Liberierung: 27.06.2025 Spread (MS): +85 BP Spread (Govt.): +88 BP ISIN: CH1449583777 Rating: BBB+/BBB+ (ZKB/UBS) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.06.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,3075 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 27.06.2033 Liberierung: 27.06.2025 Spread (MS): +103 BP Spread (Govt.): +115 BP ISIN: CH1449583785 Rating: BBB+/BBB+ (UBS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.06.2025
(AWP)