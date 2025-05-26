1. Tranche
Betrag:          125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,7943 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4,252 Jahre, bis 27.09.2029
Liberierung:     27.06.2025
Spread (MS):     +85 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +88 BP
ISIN:            CH1449583777
Rating:          BBB+/BBB+ (ZKB/UBS)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 25.06.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,3075 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre, bis 27.06.2033
Liberierung:     27.06.2025
Spread (MS):     +103 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +115 BP
ISIN:            CH1449583785
Rating:          BBB+/BBB+ (UBS/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 25.06.2025

