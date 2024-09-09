1. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,35 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,014 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 27.09.2030 Liberierung: 27.09.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,348 Prozent Spread (MS): +70 BP Valor: CH1373904494 Rating: BBB+/BBB+ (ZKB/UBS) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.09.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,65 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,298 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 27.09.2034 Liberierung: 27.09.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,617 Prozent Spread (MS): +88 BP Valor: CH1373904502 Rating: BBB+/BBB+ (ZKB/UBS) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.09.2024

