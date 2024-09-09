1. Tranche
Betrag:         200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,35 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,014 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, bis 27.09.2030
Liberierung:    27.09.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,348 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +70 BP
Valor:          CH1373904494
Rating:         BBB+/BBB+ (ZKB/UBS) 
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 26.09.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:         190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,65 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,298 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 27.09.2034
Liberierung:    27.09.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,617 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +88 BP
Valor:          CH1373904502
Rating:         BBB+/BBB+ (ZKB/UBS) 
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 26.09.2024

tv

(AWP)