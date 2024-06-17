1. Tranche Betrag: 190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,75 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,163 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 17.07.2028 Liberierung: 17.07.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,707 Prozent Spread (MS): +65 BP Valor: CH1346743060 Rating: BBB+/BBB+ (UBS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.07.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,85 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,314 Prozent Laufzeit: 7,997 Jahre, bis 16.07.2032 Liberierung: 17.07.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,807 Prozent Spread (MS): +70 BP Valor: CH1346743078 Rating: BBB+/BBB+ (UBS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.07.2024

