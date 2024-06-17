1. Tranche
Betrag:         190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,75 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,163 Prozent
Laufzeit:       4 Jahre, bis 17.07.2028
Liberierung:    17.07.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,707 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +65 BP
Valor:          CH1346743060
Rating:         BBB+/BBB+ (UBS/ZKB) 
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 16.07.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:         300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,85 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,314 Prozent
Laufzeit:       7,997 Jahre, bis 16.07.2032
Liberierung:    17.07.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,807 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +70 BP
Valor:          CH1346743078
Rating:         BBB+/BBB+ (UBS/ZKB) 
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 16.07.2024

pre

(AWP)