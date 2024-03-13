1. Tranche (Greenbond) Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,4625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 25.03.2027 Liberierung: 25.03.2024 Spread (MS): +41 BP Valor: CH1291601933 Instr. Rating: AAA (Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.03.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,5200 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre, bis 25.03.2033 Liberierung: 25.03.2024 Spread (MS): +40 BP Valor: CH1291601941 Instr. Rating: AAA (Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.03.2024
