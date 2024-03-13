1. Tranche (Greenbond)
Betrag:         100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,4625 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre, bis 25.03.2027
Liberierung:    25.03.2024
Spread (MS):    +41 BP 
Valor:          CH1291601933
Instr. Rating:  AAA (Fitch)         
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 22.03.2024

2. Tranche 
Betrag:         100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,5200 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       9 Jahre, bis 25.03.2033
Liberierung:    25.03.2024
Spread (MS):    +40 BP 
Valor:          CH1291601941
Instr. Rating:  AAA (Fitch)         
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 22.03.2024

pre

(AWP)