1. Tranche
Betrag:              250 Mio CHF (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:              0,4773 Prozent  
Emissionspreis:      100,000 Prozent 
Laufzeit:            1,49 Jahre, bis 09.04.2027
Liberierung:         10.10.2025
Yield to Mat.:       0,4775 Prozent
Spread (MS):         +55 BP
Spread (Govt.):      +63 BP
ISIN:                CH1450810259
Rating (erw.):       A3/A- (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:           SIX, ab 08.10.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:              325 Mio CHF (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:              0,8875 Prozent  
Emissionspreis:      100,000 Prozent 
Laufzeit:            4 Jahre, bis 10.10.2029
Liberierung:         10.10.2025
Yield to Mat.:       0,8875 Prozent
Spread (MS):         +80 BP
Spread (Govt.):      +92 BP
ISIN:                CH1485827336
Rating (erw.):       A3/A- (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:           SIX, ab 08.10.2025

3. Tranche
Betrag:              325 Mio CHF (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:              1,26503 Prozent  
Emissionspreis:      100,000 Prozent 
Laufzeit:            8 Jahre, bis 10.10.2033
Liberierung:         10.10.2025
Yield to Mat.:       1,2650 Prozent
Spread (MS):         +90 BP
Spread (Govt.):      +115 BP
ISIN:                CH1485827344
Rating (erw.):       A3/A- (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:           SIX, ab 08.10.2025

4. Tranche
Betrag:              225 Mio CHF (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:              1,6249 Prozent  
Emissionspreis:      100,000 Prozent 
Laufzeit:            11,98 Jahre, bis 09.10.2037
Liberierung:         10.10.2025
Yield to Mat.:       1,6249 Prozent
Spread (MS):         +105 BP
Spread (Govt.):      +133 BP
ISIN:                CH1485827351
Rating (erw.):       A3/A- (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:           SIX, ab 08.10.2025

5. Tranche
Betrag:              125 Mio CHF (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:              1,9400 Prozent  
Emissionspreis:      100,000 Prozent 
Laufzeit:            20 Jahre, bis 10.10.2045
Liberierung:         10.10.2025
Yield to Mat.:       1,9400 Prozent
Spread (MS):         +120 BP
Spread (Govt.):      +152 BP
ISIN:                CH1485827369
Rating (erw.):       A3/A- (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:           SIX, ab 08.10.2025

