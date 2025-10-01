1. Tranche Betrag: 250 Mio CHF (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,4773 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 1,49 Jahre, bis 09.04.2027 Liberierung: 10.10.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,4775 Prozent Spread (MS): +55 BP Spread (Govt.): +63 BP ISIN: CH1450810259 Rating (erw.): A3/A- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 08.10.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 325 Mio CHF (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,8875 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 10.10.2029 Liberierung: 10.10.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,8875 Prozent Spread (MS): +80 BP Spread (Govt.): +92 BP ISIN: CH1485827336 Rating (erw.): A3/A- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 08.10.2025 3. Tranche Betrag: 325 Mio CHF (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,26503 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 10.10.2033 Liberierung: 10.10.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,2650 Prozent Spread (MS): +90 BP Spread (Govt.): +115 BP ISIN: CH1485827344 Rating (erw.): A3/A- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 08.10.2025 4. Tranche Betrag: 225 Mio CHF (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,6249 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 11,98 Jahre, bis 09.10.2037 Liberierung: 10.10.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,6249 Prozent Spread (MS): +105 BP Spread (Govt.): +133 BP ISIN: CH1485827351 Rating (erw.): A3/A- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 08.10.2025 5. Tranche Betrag: 125 Mio CHF (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,9400 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 20 Jahre, bis 10.10.2045 Liberierung: 10.10.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,9400 Prozent Spread (MS): +120 BP Spread (Govt.): +152 BP ISIN: CH1485827369 Rating (erw.): A3/A- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 08.10.2025

