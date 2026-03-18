1. Tranche (Aufstockung) Betrag: 140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Toal (neu) 265 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,9625 Prozent (aufgel. Zinsen 284 Tage) Emissionspreis: 100,068 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre 76 Tage, bis 18.06.2029 Liberierung: 02.04.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,9407 Prozent Spread (MS): +77,0 BP Spread (Govt): +86,5 BP ISIN CH1546495081 Original ISIN: CH1428648294 Issuer Rating: Aa3/A (Moody's/Fitch) Instr. Rating: A2 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 01.04.2026 2. Tranche (neu) Betrag: 130 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,2350 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 02.04.2032 Liberierung: 02.04.2026 Spread (MS): +90,0 BP Spread (Govt): +98,3 BP ISIN: CH1546495099 Issuer Rating: Aa3/A (Moody's/Fitch) Instr. Rating: A2 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 01.04.2026

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