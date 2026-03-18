1. Tranche (Aufstockung)
Betrag:         140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Toal (neu)      265 Mio Fr.
Coupon:         0,9625 Prozent (aufgel. Zinsen 284 Tage)
Emissionspreis: 100,068 Prozent
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre 76 Tage, bis 18.06.2029
Liberierung:    02.04.2026
Yield to Mat.:  0,9407 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +77,0 BP
Spread (Govt):  +86,5 BP
ISIN            CH1546495081
Original ISIN:  CH1428648294
Issuer Rating:  Aa3/A (Moody's/Fitch)
Instr. Rating:  A2 (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 01.04.2026

2. Tranche (neu)
Betrag:         130 Mio Fr.
Coupon:         1,2350 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, bis 02.04.2032
Liberierung:    02.04.2026
Spread (MS):    +90,0 BP
Spread (Govt):  +98,3 BP
ISIN:           CH1546495099
Issuer Rating:  Aa3/A (Moody's/Fitch)
Instr. Rating:  A2 (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 01.04.2026

Der Erlös aus der Transaktion solle für allgemeine Unternehmenszwecke verwendet werden, teilte EFG am Mittwoch mit.

sta/uh

(AWP)