1. Tranche Betrag: 230 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,995 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 28.06.2027 Liberierung: 28.06.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,995 Prozent Spread (MS): +85,0 BP Valor: CH1353257913 Rating: A3 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.06.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,1575 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 28.06.2030 Liberierung: 28.06.2024 Yield to Mat.: 2,158 Prozent Spread (MS): +100,0 BP Valor: 1353257921 Rating: A3 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.06.2024

Der Erlös aus dieser Transaktion werde für allgemeine Unternehmenszwecke verwendet, teilte EFG am Abend mit.