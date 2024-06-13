1. Tranche
Betrag:         230 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,995 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre, bis 28.06.2027
Liberierung:    28.06.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,995 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +85,0 BP
Valor:          CH1353257913
Rating:         A3 (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 26.06.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:         140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,1575 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, bis 28.06.2030
Liberierung:    28.06.2024
Yield to Mat.:  2,158 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +100,0 BP
Valor:          1353257921
Rating:         A3 (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 26.06.2024

Der Erlös aus dieser Transaktion werde für allgemeine Unternehmenszwecke verwendet, teilte EFG am Abend mit.

pre/cf

(AWP)