1. Tranche
Betrag:          175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,130 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 07.03.2028
Liberierung:     07.03.2025
Spread (MS):     +82 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +79 BP
ISIN:            CH1414003587
Instr. Rating:   A2 (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 05.03.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          165 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,4475 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 07.03.2031
Liberierung:     07.03.2025
Spread (MS):     +98 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +102 BP
ISIN:            CH1423036743
Instr. Rating:   A2 (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 05.03.2025

(AWP)