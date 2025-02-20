1. Tranche Betrag: 175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,130 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 07.03.2028 Liberierung: 07.03.2025 Spread (MS): +82 BP Spread (Govt.): +79 BP ISIN: CH1414003587 Instr. Rating: A2 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 05.03.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 165 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,4475 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 07.03.2031 Liberierung: 07.03.2025 Spread (MS): +98 BP Spread (Govt.): +102 BP ISIN: CH1423036743 Instr. Rating: A2 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 05.03.2025
(AWP)