1.Tranche
Betrag:         155 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,565 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100 Prozent
Laufzeit:       5 Jahre, bis 06.09.2029
Liberierung:    06.09.2024
Spread (MS):    +95 BP     
Valor:          CH1321508363
Instr. Rating:  Baa1/BBB/BBB+  (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 04.09.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:         155 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,7425
Emissionspreis: 100 Prozent
Laufzeit:       8 Jahre, bis 06.09.2032
Liberierung:    06.09.2024
Spread (MS):    +108 BP     
Valor:          CH1356570312
Instr. Rating:  Baa1/BBB/BBB+  (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 04.09.2024

