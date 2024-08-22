1.Tranche Betrag: 155 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,565 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 06.09.2029 Liberierung: 06.09.2024 Spread (MS): +95 BP Valor: CH1321508363 Instr. Rating: Baa1/BBB/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 04.09.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 155 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,7425 Emissionspreis: 100 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 06.09.2032 Liberierung: 06.09.2024 Spread (MS): +108 BP Valor: CH1356570312 Instr. Rating: Baa1/BBB/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 04.09.2024
pre/
(AWP)