1. Tranche
Betrag:          100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,205 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 11.04.2029
Liberierung:     11.04.2025
Spread (MS):     +80 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +84 BP
ISIN:            CH1400000027
Rating:          Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Instr. Rating:   Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 09.04.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,655 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre, bis 11.04.2033
Liberierung:     11.04.2025
Spread (MS):     +98 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +110 BP
ISIN:            CH1400000035
Rating:          Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Instr. Rating:   Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 09.04.2025

