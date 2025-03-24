1. Tranche Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,205 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 11.04.2029 Liberierung: 11.04.2025 Spread (MS): +80 BP Spread (Govt.): +84 BP ISIN: CH1400000027 Rating: Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Instr. Rating: Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 09.04.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,655 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 11.04.2033 Liberierung: 11.04.2025 Spread (MS): +98 BP Spread (Govt.): +110 BP ISIN: CH1400000035 Rating: Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Instr. Rating: Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 09.04.2025
