1. Tranche: Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,45 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,057 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 30.07.2032 Liberierung: 31.07.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,44 Prozent Spread (MS): +115 BP Spread (Gov.): +132 BP Valor: CH1580409089 Rating: BBB/Baa (UBS/Fedafin) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.07.2026 2. Tranche: Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,9 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,385 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 31.07.2036 Liberierung: 31.07.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,858 Prozent Spread (MS): +135 BP Spread (Gov.): +161 BP Valor: CH1580409097 Rating: BBB/Baa (UBS/Fedafin) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.07.2026

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