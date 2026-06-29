1. Tranche:
Betrag:         125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,45 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,057 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, bis 30.07.2032
Liberierung:    31.07.2026
Yield to Mat.:  1,44 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +115 BP
Spread (Gov.):  +132 BP 
Valor:          CH1580409089
Rating:         BBB/Baa (UBS/Fedafin)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 29.07.2026

2. Tranche:
Betrag:         125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,9 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,385 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 31.07.2036
Liberierung:    31.07.2026
Yield to Mat.:  1,858 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +135 BP
Spread (Gov.):  +161 BP  
Valor:          CH1580409097 
Rating:         BBB/Baa (UBS/Fedafin)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 29.07.2026

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(AWP)