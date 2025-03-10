1. Tranche 1. Tranche
Betrag:          190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,0425 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 20.03.2029
Liberierung:     20.03.2025
Spread (MS):     +97 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +99 BP
ISIN:            CH1399999973
Rating:          BBB (Fitch)
Instr. Rating:   BBB (Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 18.03.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          245 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,8098 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7,995 Jahre, bis 18.03.2033
Liberierung:     20.03.2025
Spread (MS):     +117 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +125 BP
ISIN:            CH1399999981
Rating:          BBB (Fitch)
Instr. Rating:   BBB (Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 18.03.2025

pre

(AWP)