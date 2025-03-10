1. Tranche 1. Tranche Betrag: 190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,0425 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 20.03.2029 Liberierung: 20.03.2025 Spread (MS): +97 BP Spread (Govt.): +99 BP ISIN: CH1399999973 Rating: BBB (Fitch) Instr. Rating: BBB (Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 18.03.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 245 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,8098 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 7,995 Jahre, bis 18.03.2033 Liberierung: 20.03.2025 Spread (MS): +117 BP Spread (Govt.): +125 BP ISIN: CH1399999981 Rating: BBB (Fitch) Instr. Rating: BBB (Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 18.03.2025
