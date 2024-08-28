1. Tranche
Betrag:         250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,6 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,048 Prozent
Laufzeit:       4 Jahre, bis 26.9.2028
Liberierung:    27.9.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,59 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +95 BP
Valor:          CH1373904403
Rating:         BBB-/BBB- (ZKB/UBS)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 26.9.

2. Tranche
Betrag:         250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,9 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,313 Prozent
Laufzeit:       8 Jahre, bis 27.9.2032
Liberierung:    27.9.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,86 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +115 BP
Valor:          CH1373904411
Rating:         BBB-/BBB- (ZKB/UBS)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 26.9.

