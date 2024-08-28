1. Tranche Betrag: 250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,6 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,048 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 26.9.2028 Liberierung: 27.9.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,59 Prozent Spread (MS): +95 BP Valor: CH1373904403 Rating: BBB-/BBB- (ZKB/UBS) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.9. 2. Tranche Betrag: 250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,9 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,313 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 27.9.2032 Liberierung: 27.9.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,86 Prozent Spread (MS): +115 BP Valor: CH1373904411 Rating: BBB-/BBB- (ZKB/UBS) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.9.

