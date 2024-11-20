Tranche A Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. Zinssatz: 1,25 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,044 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre und 359 Tage; bis 10.12.2027 Liberierung: 11.12.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,235 Prozent Spread (MS): +95 BP Valor: CH1396329802 Rating: BBB+/BBB (UBS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 09.12.2024 Tranche B Betrag: 350 Mio Fr. Zinssatz: 1,55 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,264 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre; bis 11.12.2031 Liberierung: 11.12.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,51 Prozent Spread (MS): +110 BP Valor: CH1396329810 Rating: BBB+/BBB (UBS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 09.12.2024

rw/