Tranche A
Betrag:         300 Mio Fr.
Zinssatz:       1,25 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,044 Prozent
Laufzeit:       2 Jahre und 359 Tage; bis 10.12.2027
Liberierung:    11.12.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,235 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +95 BP
Valor:          CH1396329802
Rating:         BBB+/BBB (UBS/ZKB)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 09.12.2024

Tranche B
Betrag:         350 Mio Fr.
Zinssatz:       1,55 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,264 Prozent
Laufzeit:       7 Jahre; bis 11.12.2031
Liberierung:    11.12.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,51 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +110 BP
Valor:          CH1396329810
Rating:         BBB+/BBB (UBS/ZKB)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 09.12.2024

