1. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,030 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 06.06.2029 Liberierung: 06.06.2025 Spread (MS): +105 BP Spread (Govt.): +103 BP ISIN: CH1377955609 Rating: BBB/BBB (UBS /ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 04.06.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,545 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 06.06.2033 Liberierung: 06.06.2025 Spread (MS): +125 BP Spread (Govt.): +133 BP ISIN: CH1377955609 Kotierung: SIX, ab 04.06.2025
pre
(AWP)