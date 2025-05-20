1. Tranche
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,030 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 06.06.2029
Liberierung:     06.06.2025
Spread (MS):     +105 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +103 BP
ISIN:            CH1377955609
Rating:          BBB/BBB (UBS /ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 04.06.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,545 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre, bis 06.06.2033
Liberierung:     06.06.2025
Spread (MS):     +125 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +133 BP
ISIN:            CH1377955609
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 04.06.2025

