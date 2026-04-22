1. Tranche: Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,045 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre, bis 12.05.2028 Liberierung: 12.05.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,603 Prozent Spread (MS): + 48 BP Spred (Gov): + 54 BP Valor: 154'868'831 Rating: A- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 8.5.2026 2. Tranche: Betrag: 175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,125 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,376 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 12.05.2032 Liberierung: 12.05.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,060 Prozent Spread (MS): + 70 BP Spred (Gov): + 82 BP Valor: 154'868'832 Rating: A- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 8.5.2026 3. Tranche: Betrag: 225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,500 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,044 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 12.05.2036 Liberierung: 12.05.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,388 Prozent Spread (MS): + 82 BP Spred (Gov): + 101 BP Valor: 154'868'833 Rating: A- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 8.5.2026

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