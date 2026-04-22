1. Tranche:
Betrag:         150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         0,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,045 Prozent
Laufzeit:       2 Jahre, bis 12.05.2028
Liberierung:    12.05.2026
Yield to Mat.:  0,603 Prozent
Spread (MS):    + 48 BP 
Spred (Gov):    + 54 BP
Valor:          154'868'831
Rating:         A- (S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 8.5.2026

2. Tranche:
Betrag:         175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,125 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,376 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, bis 12.05.2032
Liberierung:    12.05.2026
Yield to Mat.:  1,060 Prozent
Spread (MS):    + 70 BP 
Spred (Gov):    + 82 BP
Valor:          154'868'832
Rating:         A- (S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 8.5.2026

3. Tranche:
Betrag:         225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,500 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 101,044 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 12.05.2036
Liberierung:    12.05.2026
Yield to Mat.:  1,388 Prozent
Spread (MS):    + 82 BP 
Spred (Gov):    + 101 BP
Valor:          154'868'833
Rating:         A- (S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 8.5.2026

uh/an

(AWP)