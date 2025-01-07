1. Tranche Betrag: 110 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,800 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,098 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 31.01.2029 Liberierung: 31.01.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,775 Prozent Spread (MS): +55 BP ISIN: CH1400064494 Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.01.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,100 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,267 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 31.01.2033 Liberierung: 31.01.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,065 Prozent Spread (MS): +67 BP ISIN: CH1400064502 Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.01.2025

