1. Tranche
Betrag:          110 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,800 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,098 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 31.01.2029
Liberierung:     31.01.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,775 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +55 BP
ISIN:            CH1400064494
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 29.01.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,100 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,267 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre, bis 31.01.2033
Liberierung:     31.01.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,065 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +67 BP
ISIN:            CH1400064502
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 29.01.2025

