1. Tranche:
Betrag:         190 Mio Fr.
Coupon:         1,000 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,251 Prozent
Laufzeit:       2 Jahre, 358 Tage bis 01.06.2029
Liberierung:    03.06.2026
Yield to Mat.:  0,915 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +67 BP 
Spred (Gov):    +73 BP
ISIN:           CH1564488646
Rating:         BAA1/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 02.06.2026

2. Tranche:
Betrag:         245 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         1,375 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,603 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, bis 03.06.2032
Liberierung:    03.06.2026
Yield to Mat.:  1,270 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +82 BP
Spred (Gov):    +93 BP
ISIN:           CH1564488653
Rating:         BAA1/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 02.06.2026

3. Tranche:
Betrag:         315 Mio Fr.
Coupon:         1,750 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,662 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 03.06.2036
Liberierung:    03.06.2026
Yield to Mat.:  1,678 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +100 BP 
Spred (Gov):    +119 BP
ISIN:           CH1564488661
Rating:         BAA1/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 02.06.2026

dm/ra

(AWP)