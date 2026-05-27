1. Tranche: Betrag: 190 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,000 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,251 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre, 358 Tage bis 01.06.2029 Liberierung: 03.06.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,915 Prozent Spread (MS): +67 BP Spred (Gov): +73 BP ISIN: CH1564488646 Rating: BAA1/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.06.2026 2. Tranche: Betrag: 245 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,375 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,603 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 03.06.2032 Liberierung: 03.06.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,270 Prozent Spread (MS): +82 BP Spred (Gov): +93 BP ISIN: CH1564488653 Rating: BAA1/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.06.2026 3. Tranche: Betrag: 315 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,662 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 03.06.2036 Liberierung: 03.06.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,678 Prozent Spread (MS): +100 BP Spred (Gov): +119 BP ISIN: CH1564488661 Rating: BAA1/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.06.2026

dm/ra