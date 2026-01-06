Betrag:          185 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:          0,8025 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 29.01.2036
Liberierung:     29.01.2026
Spread (MS):     +17 BP
ISIN:            CH1521313051
Rating:          Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 27.01.2026

dm/

(AWP)