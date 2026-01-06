Betrag: 185 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,8025 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 29.01.2036 Liberierung: 29.01.2026 Spread (MS): +17 BP ISIN: CH1521313051 Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.01.2026
Die Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) begibt unter Federführung von BNP Paribas und der Deutschen Bank eine Anleihe zu folgenden Konditionen:
