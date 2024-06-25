1. Tranche Betrag: 145 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,38 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 11.07.2028 Liberierung: 11.07.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,38 Prozent Spread (MS): +47 BP Valor: CH1357852677 Instr. Rating: Baa1/BBB+/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 09.07.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,5625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 11.07.2031 Liberierung: 11.07.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,5625 Prozent Spread (MS): +62 BP Valor: CH1357852685 Instr. Rating: Baa1/BBB+/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 09.07.2024

