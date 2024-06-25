1. Tranche
Betrag:         145 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,38 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       4 Jahre, bis 11.07.2028
Liberierung:    11.07.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,38 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +47 BP 
Valor:          CH1357852677
Instr. Rating:  Baa1/BBB+/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)         
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 09.07.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:         190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,5625 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       7 Jahre, bis 11.07.2031
Liberierung:    11.07.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,5625 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +62 BP 
Valor:          CH1357852685
Instr. Rating:  Baa1/BBB+/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)         
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 09.07.2024

pre/

(AWP)